LOOK: Nick Saban is Thanos in Druid City Brewing's latest Alabama chalk art drawing
If college football were the Marvel cinematic universe, Saban would rule over it all
We all know that if anyone in football were actually the big, bad villain of Marvel's record-breaking "Avengers: Infinity War," it'd be Tom Brady.
Druid City Brewing, a Tuscaloosa establishment famous for its wall art, begs to differ.
Unveiling "Infinity Tide," a new chalk drawing -- no, work of art -- inspired by the cover of an old Marvel comic book and the box office-smashing release of "Infinity War," the brewery has none other than Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban featured as Thanos.
Area artist Rich Marcks had the honor of putting a Bama spin on the Mad Titan, whose prized jewelry often spells doom for his foes (sound familiar?). And after murals featuring everyone from Outkast to Michael Jackson, this one may have made the most sense.
"I thought it was particularly poignant with the timing of the movie, how it's breaking records and everything, and also Alabama being listed as one of the most hated teams in college football," Druid City Brewing co-owner Bo Hicks told AL.com. "And instead of the stones, the championship rings, I just thought that worked so well together. And I thought it would bring together a lot of different cultures like sports nerds, comic book nerds, everybody in between."
No word yet on whether Druid City has any plans in the works for the follow-up to "Infinity War" in 2019.
