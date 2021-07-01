Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz announced earlier this week that he has created his own logo for merchandise that he plans to sell as new name, image and likeness rules go into effect. Now an even higher-profile signal-caller has joined the fun.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler -- the Heisman Trophy favorite entering the season according to William Hill Sportsbook -- announced on Twitter that he has created a new logo for his own personal brand. The logo is a combination of his initials (S.R.) with -- you guessed it -- a rattlesnake serving as the "S."

Take a look at Rattler's new logo below.

"I am excited for the opportunities ahead with name, image and likeness (NIL)," he wrote. " This is a great new era for college athletes. At the same time, we must continue to prioritize academics and athletics. I am focused on my grades and growing on the field in homes of bringing a national championship to Norman."

That isn't all that Rattler is prioritizing, though. He also announced that a portion of the income he generates from his personal brand will be donated to charity.

"We as players must use our platform and this new NIL opportunity to do good in the world," he wrote. "I will donate a part of my earnings I receive to help underserved people and underserved communities. The time is now."

Thursday is the first day that student-athletes can receive money from the notoriety they gain on the field. Several states signed bills into law that created the new era of college athletics prior to Thursday, and the NCAA announced temporary measures on Wednesday that allow players in states without NIL laws to do the same.

Rattler is (+550) to win the Heisman Trophy according to William Hill Sportsbook. That leads the way ahead of Clemson signal-caller D.J. Uiagalelei (+700), Alabama's Bryce Young (+900), Georgia's JT Daniels (+1200) and North Carolina's Sam Howell (+1500).