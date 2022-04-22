LSU moved on from the Ed Orgeron era in the middle of last season, just a year and a half after he led the Tigers to a national championship. Former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly took his place as the leader of the Tiger family in the hopes of ascending the program back to the top of the college football pecking order.

It's been quite an interesting offseason in Baton Rouge. Quarterback Myles Brennan entered, and then returned from, the transfer portal, while three-year starting quarterback Jayden Daniels joined the program from Arizona State. And Kelly took the social media world by storm with some, shall we say, questionable marketing and recruiting posts.

Kelly will lead his team onto the field at Tiger Stadium for the annual spring game on Saturday. Let's take a quick glance at what you should expect.

How to watch 2022 LSU spring game live

Date: Saturday, April 12 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: SEC Network+ | Live stream: ESPN+

2022 LSU spring game: Need to know

1. Quarterback depth chart: Brennan started the first three games in 2020 and Daniels is the veteran of the group, but keep an eye on Garrett Nussmeier. The redshirt freshman played the majority of LSU's late-season game vs. Arkansas, going 18 of 31 passing for 179 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in what was his fourth game of the season.

"It's much more about the technical things," Kelly said, per 247Sports. "Look, he's a young man who's got a great, incredible amount of confidence. He's got 'fit in into a phone booth' throws as well as anybody I've been around. He's got the makeup of a great quarterback. But there's been this development, technically, that has been, I think, from my perspective, nice to see as we've gone through the spring. And yeah, he's doing a really nice job."

It's clear that Kelly views him as a contender, and it'll be interesting to see what he asks Nussmeier to do on Saturday. Brennan has the familiarity, Daniels has the experience and Nussmeier might have the most upside.

2. Defensive front: First-year defensive coordinator Matt House isn't married to one specific scheme, so expect LSU to try different personnel combinations in 3-4 and 4-3 formations to see where each player excels. Edge threat BJ Ojulari is primed for a breakout season, and the primary scheme might depend on whether he excels with his hand in the dirt or coming off the edge in a 3-4. Ali Gaye returned and should anchor the other side of the defensive line. The rest should come together naturally. LSU has plenty of depth along the defensive line, and monitoring where they line up during the spring game will likely give fans a rough draft of the depth chart heading into the summer.

3. Establishing what the running back rotation look like: Sophomore Corey Kiner announced his transfer to Cincinnati earlier this week, which provided more clarity to the running back room. It's still loaded up top, though. John Emery Jr., who might be held back a bit this weekend due to an ankle injury, is back after sitting out last year and will likely enter the fall as the No. 1 running back. Armoni Goodwin, Tre Bradford and Josh Williams are all vying for carries behind him with the rotation yet to be determined. Don't count Noah Cain out, either. The former Penn State star and blue-chip recruit will arrive later this summer to push for significant playing time.