Michigan football cancels team's annual spring trip over coronavirus concerns

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has taken his team on a spring overseas trip to -- literally and figuratively speaking -- broaden his players' collective horizons every year since 2017. However, in amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the Wolverines have canceled this year's trip.

"The football team will not be taking an international trip this spring due to the health concerns around the world, most notably coronavirus," Michigan football spokesman Dave Ablauf told The Detroit News.

It's unclear where Michigan was headed, though Harbaugh said earlier this offseason that the destination was narrowed down to two spots. However, the coronavirus, which was first identified in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, has spread to nearly 40 other countries.

The Detroit News adds that instead of the normal spring trip, the members of the team will instead participate in community projects around town.

In the past, Michigan has taken trips to Italy, France and South Africa. Italy and France have already been impacted by the virus, of which there are already more than 80,000 confirmed cases and around 2,700 deaths worldwide. There have been 53 confirmed cases of the virus within the United States but no deaths. The White House recently sent a $2.5 billion plan to lawmakers to prepare the U.S. for a potential outbreak.