The NCAA is establishing a phone number and email address that will allow athletes, parents and others to report alleged failures of the return-to-sport guidelines that the NCAA says schools "must follow" if they are going to conduct fall sports.

It's one of several measures laid out by the NCAA on Wednesday in a publicly released statement that stressed the "serious concerns" the NCAA Board of Governors has about the levels of COVID-19 in parts of the country as scheduled start dates for various fall sports approach.

"The board has determined that it will only support moving forward with fall championships and other postseason play if strict conditions are applied and adhered to," the NCAA statement said.

According to the statement, each NCAA division must decide by Aug. 21 whether their fall seasons and championships should occur this year. That would leave open the possibility for Division II or Division III to cancel fall championships while a Division I season continued. And even if NCAA Division I fall championships are canceled, there could still be a football season within the Football Bowl Subdivision, because the postseason at the FBS level is governed by the College Football Playoff.

"The first and most important consideration is whether sports can be conducted safely for college athletes," said Board of Governors chair Michael Drake, who is the University of California system president. "Each division must examine whether it has the resources available to take the required precautions given the spread of COVID-19."

In addition to the establishment of a hotline for the reporting of protocol violations, the NCAA is also mandating that all student-athletes who opt out of the fall season due to COVID-19 concerns be allowed to keep their scholarships.

Here is the full list of requirements laid out by the NCAA Wednesday for moving forward with fall championships: