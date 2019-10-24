New Mexico QB Sheriron Jones suspended indefinitely for reportedly exposing himself on campus
A criminal complaint was filed earlier this month
On Tuesday, New Mexico quarterback Sheriron Jones was suspended indefinitely from the team. Head coach Bob Davie didn't give a reason for the punishment, but according to KRQE in Albuquerque, a criminal complaint was filed with the UNM Police that accuses Jones of exposing himself to a woman on Oct. 18. The woman alleges that the senior signal caller exposed himself to her as she approached his car.
From the KRQE report:
While approaching the vehicle, the woman noticed the man's front passenger window was down and asked, "are you good?" The male subject responded, "no, can you give me 10 seconds."
While approaching the passenger door window, the woman stated she immediately turned and walked away as she observed the male was pleasuring himself. The woman later told authorities that she recognized the driver from social media and he was identified as Sheriron Jones.
In addition, police took a closer look at security footage near the area in question and were able to identify Jones' license plate. However, the police also revealed that they weren't able to see any criminal activity taking place and couldn't identify Jones specifically.
Jones hasn't been arrested, but will have to appear in court. The incident took place just one day before Jones started for the Lobos in a 23-10 loss to Wyoming.
Jones has thrown for 500 yards and two touchdowns while completing 44.7 percent of his passes. The Lobos quarterback also tossed seven interceptions, including throwing three interceptions in two separate games this season.
