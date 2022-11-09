Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo showcases a MACtion matchup to a national audience on Wednesday evening. The Western Michigan Broncos host the Northern Illinois Huskies in a conference matchup. Western Michigan is 3-6 overall and 2-3 in MAC games after a 13-9 loss last week. Northern Illinois, meanwhile, has lost six of the last seven games overall, falling to 2-7 and 1-4 in conference action.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the matchup as a pick'em, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 49.5 in the latest Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois odds.

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan spread: Pick'em

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan over/under: 49.5 points

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan money line: NIU -110, WMU -110

NI: The Huskies are 1-4 against the spread in the last five games

WM: The Broncos are 2-4 against the spread in the last six games

Why Northern Illinois can cover

The Huskies have a dynamic running game that keys a very strong offense. Running back Harrison Waylee is one of the best offensive players in the MAC this season, racking up 863 rushing yards on 5.7 yards per carry. He has five rushing touchdowns to go along with 17 receptions out of the backfield, and Waylee has been dominant in recent days. He has 97 rushing yards or more in four of the last five games, and Waylee is averaging 129.6 rushing yards per game over that sample.

Waylee leads the No. 2 rushing offense in the MAC, averaging 197.3 rushing yards per game, and the Huskies lead the conference with 4.9 yards per carry. From there, Northern Illinois is above-average in total offense, averaging 388.7 yards per game, and the Huskies are in the top five in yards per pass attempt and passer rating. Northern Illinois is averaging 30.1 points per game, and the Huskies have the fewest sacks allowed (nine) in the MAC to this point.

Why Western Michigan can cover

Western Michigan's defense is excelling this season. The Broncos are No. 2 in the MAC in scoring defense, allowing only 26.8 points per game in 2022. Western Michigan is also No. 4 in the conference in total defense (365.1 yards allowed per game), with top-five marks in passing defense (231.4 yards allowed per game) and rushing defense (133.7 yards allowed per game). Opponents are averaging only 3.8 yards per carry against Western Michigan, with Northern Illinois struggling a bit in key offensive categories.

Notably, the Huskies are in the bottom three in the MAC in passing yards, averaging fewer than 200 per game. On the other side, Northern Illinois is in the bottom three of the MAC in touchdown passes allowed (27), passer rating allowed (162.8) and yards per pass attempt allowed (8.5). The Huskies are allowing 33.2 points per game, and Western Michigan projects for more offensive success as a result.

