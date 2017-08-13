Notre Dame, Wisconsin to invade NFL turf with games at Lambeau, Soldier Field
The Fighting Irish and Badgers will reportedly play a two-game series starting in 2020
A "major" scheduling announcement involving Notre Dame and Wisconsin is set for Monday, and a future nonconference series between the two programs is expected to be the subject, as indicated by a tweet from Wisconsin.
According to the Chicago Tribune, the two sides had been in discussion since July to schedule two nonconference games at the Green Bay Packers' Lambeau Field and Chicago Bears' Soldier Field. The Tribune's Teddy Greenstein reports Wisconsin and Notre Dame will play at Lambeau in 2020 and Soldier Field in 2021.
Notre Dame and Wisconsin last met in 1964, a 31-7 win for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame holds an edge in the all-time series at 8-6-2. Wisconsin just played a game at Lambeau Field to start the 2016 season, which it won 16-14 over LSU. The Badgers' athletic director, Barry Alvarez, is a former Irish assistant, so this is a bit of a homecoming of sorts for him.
Given the proximity of each NFL stadium to the respective sides, it's fair to want this series to be a home-and-home. However, neutral site games have proven to be big money makers in college football scheduling.
-
Florida suspends seven for Michigan game
Callaway is one of Florida's top playmakers and the only starter suspended
-
WATCH: DJ Khaled shows WKU its new unis
The Hilltoppers will be sporting clean-looking threads for the 2017 season
-
Top Texas RB suffers possible concussion
Warren is being evaluated for a concussion, according to coach Tom Herman
-
Saban speaks on Rosen's comments
Time management has become a hot topic this week in the college football world
-
Friday Five: Training camp lies
We know you have to say it, but it doesn't mean we believe it
-
WR James Washington playing through pain
The Cowboys' star had 1,380 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2016
Add a Comment