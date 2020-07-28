Watch Now: Figuring Out Bowl Games with Conference-Only Schedules ( 2:41 )

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has led the Sooners to Big 12 championships and College Football Playoff appearances in each of his first three seasons at the helm, and his reward is job security. The 36-year-old coach, who has reportedly turned down overtures from multiple NFL teams, agreed to a new six-year contract with a two-year extension that will keep him in Norman, Oklahoma, through the 2025 season, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman

Specific terms of the deal were not released, though Riley already agreed to a pay reduction in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Riley was ninth-highest-paid coach in the country and the second highest-paid coach in the Big 12 last year, raking in $6.38 million, per USA Today. He will be the highest-paid coach in the conference when his new salary kicks into gear.

Riley is 36-6 during his career with the Sooners, solidifying himself as an offensive genius and strengthening the program's legacy as an offensive juggernaut. Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won Heisman Trophies in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts, who wasn't known for his passing prowess, made it to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019.

With a 10-4 record against top 25-ranked teams during his Sooners career, Riley has only dropped three regular-season games with three of those six aforementioned losses coming in the College Football Playoff. He is also 3-1 against rival Texas with one of those wins coming in the Big 12 Championship Game in 2018. Oklahoma is 3-0 against intrastate rival Oklahoma State in the "Bedlam" series under Riley.

Oklahoma is slated to open the 2020 season in Week 0 on Saturday, Aug. 29 against Missouri State.