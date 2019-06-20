Oklahoma recruiting: Sooners land commitment of five-star 2021 quarterback Brock Vandagriff

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has produced back-to-back Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks, back-to-back No. 1 overall draft picks in the NFL Draft and developed himself into a quarterback whisperer. That whisper was loud enough to lure one of the top prospects in the class of 2021 out of Georgia's backyard.

Brock Vandagriff, a five-star pro-style passer out of Bogart, Georgia, committed to Oklahoma in a video posted on his Twitter account on Thursday morning.

After much time and prayer, the time has come... Thank you to all who made it happen. 🌊COMMITTED🌊 (video courtesy of @TFB_Sooners) pic.twitter.com/bliUHM6Hw3 — brock 🌊 (@BrockVandagriff) June 20, 2019

Vandagriff chose the Sooners over several high-profile schools, including Auburn and Florida.

The 6-foot-2, 199-pounder from Prince Avenue Christian School is the No. 19 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class, and the No. 3 pro-style passer. He recently posted a 4.69 40-yard dash and 4.4 shuttle in The Opening regionals. Charles Power of 247Sports recently compared Vandagriff to former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, who was selected 42nd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

If he holds true to his commitment and signs with the Sooners, he'll be in line to start at quarterback behind another high-profile signee, Spencer Rattler. The No. 11 overall pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class is expected to see time behind senior Jalen Hurts this year. By the time Vandagriff arrives in Norman, Rattler will be going into his junior season. As long as history repeats itself, he'll be considered one of the top quarterbacks in the draft should he leave after his junior season.

Riley has quickly developed Oklahoma into "Quarterback U," and it doesn't look like it's going to change anytime soon.