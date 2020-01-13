Oklahoma State star RB Chuba Hubbard announces return to Cowboys in 2020 season

Oklahoma State's odds of contending for the Big 12 championship in 2020 just got a shot in the arm as All-American running back Chuba Hubbard, a redshirt sophomore from Canada, announced Monday evening he's putting his NFL dreams on hold for another go-round as a Cowboy next season.

Hubbard led all of FBS with 2,094 rushing yards and 2,334 all-purpose yards last season for Oklahoma State, earning consensus All-American honors while accomplishing what only one OSU player before him -- Barry Sanders -- had ever done: rushing for 2,000 yards in a single season.

Hubbard's return is just the latest win for Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, who is quietly enjoying one heck of an offseason. Two weeks ago, All-American receiver Tylan Wallace -- who tore his ACL midseason -- announced his own intentions to return to OSU, setting up the first of two major orange-tinted dominoes to fall. Earlier on Monday, OSU also announced that Gundy managed to retain long-time assistant coach Kasey Dunn. who was promoted to offensive coordinator after Sean Gleeson left for the same position at Rutgers. Dunn has been OSU's most consistent assistant coach as a recruiter, and has coached two Biletnikoff Award winners while serving as receivers coach since his arrival in 2011.

Life is good 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/EIIpkJoAgl — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) January 13, 2020

With Hubbard, Wallace and starting quarterback Spencer Sanders back, along with a defense that is expected to return 10 starters, Oklahoma State can dare to dream big about what 2020 holds.