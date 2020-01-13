Oklahoma State star RB Chuba Hubbard announces return to Cowboys in 2020 season
Hubbard rushed for 2,094 yards last season and has his sights set on bigger things in 2020
Oklahoma State's odds of contending for the Big 12 championship in 2020 just got a shot in the arm as All-American running back Chuba Hubbard, a redshirt sophomore from Canada, announced Monday evening he's putting his NFL dreams on hold for another go-round as a Cowboy next season.
Hubbard led all of FBS with 2,094 rushing yards and 2,334 all-purpose yards last season for Oklahoma State, earning consensus All-American honors while accomplishing what only one OSU player before him -- Barry Sanders -- had ever done: rushing for 2,000 yards in a single season.
Hubbard's return is just the latest win for Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, who is quietly enjoying one heck of an offseason. Two weeks ago, All-American receiver Tylan Wallace -- who tore his ACL midseason -- announced his own intentions to return to OSU, setting up the first of two major orange-tinted dominoes to fall. Earlier on Monday, OSU also announced that Gundy managed to retain long-time assistant coach Kasey Dunn. who was promoted to offensive coordinator after Sean Gleeson left for the same position at Rutgers. Dunn has been OSU's most consistent assistant coach as a recruiter, and has coached two Biletnikoff Award winners while serving as receivers coach since his arrival in 2011.
With Hubbard, Wallace and starting quarterback Spencer Sanders back, along with a defense that is expected to return 10 starters, Oklahoma State can dare to dream big about what 2020 holds.
