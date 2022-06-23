Sean McVay hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February after leading the Los Angeles Rams to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, and now the the 36-year-old coach will be honored by his alma mater. Miami (Ohio) announced Wednesday that a statue of McVay will be displayed in its iconic "Cradle of Coaches" exhibit next to Yager Stadium.

Work on McVay's statue is already underway, and it should be displayed in the exhibit that features legendary coaches such as Paul Brown and Bo Schembechler, according to the Journal-News. "We are in the process of working with Coach McVay on planning for the creation and installation of the statue and hope to celebrate this addition to campus soon," said spokeswoman Jessica Rivinius.

McVay is the third former RedHawk to win the Super Bowl, joining John Harbaugh and Weeb Ewbank.

A wide receiver for the RedHawks from 2004-2007, McVay caught 39 passes for 312 yards during his four-year career. He was hired by Jon Gruden as an assistant wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers upon graduating from Miami. He quickly progressed through the coaching ranks and was hired as the Rams head coach in 2017. He is 62-29 in Los Angeles with four playoff appearances two Super Bowl trips.