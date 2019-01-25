Report: Five-star prospect Bru McCoy to join Texas after originally signing with USC

Bru McCoy's life as a USC Trojan moved pretty fast. If fans didn't stop to look around at the offseason roster, they might have missed it. McCoy will instead be enrolling at Texas this weekend, according to a report from Horns Digest.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound five-star prospect in the class of 2019 signed with the Trojans during the early signing period, and enrolled in school in January. McCoy entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal just weeks after stepping foot on campus.

McCoy, the No. 9 overall player in the class of 2019 and top-ranked athlete in the country, committed to the program during the All-American Bowl -- a high profile high school all-star game that takes place every January in San Antonio, Texas. As soon as it was discovered McCoy had entered the portal, Texas emerged as a favorite to land his services, with Tennessee also considered a possibility thanks to the presence of assistant coach Tee Martin, who was on the USC staff last fall.

McCoy will have to sit out a season because of the transfer, but is expected to petition for a waiver to be eligible immediately.

Shortly after McCoy announced that he would be a Trojan, Kliff Kingsbury took the head coaching job with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Kingsbury was the offensive coordinator of the Trojans for only one month after being fired as the Texas Tech head coach.

Could this be the start of a new trend? Maybe. With two National Signing Days and two opportunities for coaches to take other jobs after signing players, signees could use the new portal to search for better situations if coaches who they've built relationships with move on.