TCU vs. California, Cheez-It Bowl score: Horned Frogs pull off OT victory as interceptions reign supreme

California and TCU, two of the top defenses in each of their respective conferences, weren't expected to produce dozens of points in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night from the Arizona Diamondbacks' stadium in Phoenix. But the way that things unfolded in the 10-7 TCU overtime win had the entire college football world dialed in to an evening of ineffective offense.

Both teams threw four interceptions in regulation, as Cal and TCU started overtime tied 7-7 after Horned Frogs kicker Cole Bunce missed a field goal as time expired. But TCU got the final say in the turnover-fest, picking off quarterback Chase Forrest on the first possession of overtime for the ninth interception of the game.

At one point, TCU had to turn to a freshman quarterback that has yet to play this season because he's still recovering from a previous injury. Though he did not have "full use of his foot," freshman Justin Rogers entered the game for a possession while third-string quarterback Grayson Muehlstein was being tended to in the injury tent. And between the nine interceptions across four quarterbacks in this game, Rogers was the only one not to throw a pick.

👌🏾



It's raining INTs as Jaylin Hawkins collects his third of the game. @CalFootball leads in the 3rd, 7-0.



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/0u4nwD6wpV — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 27, 2018

Cal's only touchdown of the game came late in the first quarter on a two-play drive after a Muehlstein interception at the 34-yard line. TCU's only touchdown of the game occurred nearly 90 minutes later during a confusing near-goal line stand by Cal on the final play of the third quarter.

A sloppy game like this, as you might imagine, brought out the best from the internet jokesters.

I want to stop watching this game, but I can't. It's the Cheez-It of bowl games. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 27, 2018

The grand stage of the cheez-it bowl ain’t for everybody. pic.twitter.com/ZfzpmCL3s6 — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) December 27, 2018

New rule for the Cheez-It Bowl: If you get within 3 yards of the end zone it's a touchdown. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 27, 2018

The graphics person is calling for help pic.twitter.com/zIaiFXxwez — Soccer champion (@JasonKirkSBN) December 27, 2018