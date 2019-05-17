TCU's leading rusher Sewo Olonilua arrested on two felony drug charges

TCU running back Sewo Olonilua was arrested Tuesday in Huntsville, Texas, on two felony drug charges, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. He faces charges of possession of a controlled substance weighing more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $4,000 bond, and the Walker County Sheriff's Department has released no further details on the arrest.

TCU issued a statement to the Star-Telegram on Wednesday: "We are aware of the matter and we are looking into it."

Olonilua, a 6-foot-3, 231-pound bruiser from Kingwood, Texas, is expected to be one of the primary offensive weapons in TCU's offense in 2019. As a junior last season, he led the Horned Frogs in rushing with 635 yards and two touchdowns. Olonilua closed out his junior season with a bang, rushing 32 times for 194 yards and one touchdown in the 10-7 Cheez-It Bowl win over California. He had 64 carries for 330 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore in 2017.

A former four-star prospect in the class of 2016, Olonilua was the No. 5 athlete in the country and ranked No. 123 overall. He was the highest-ranked high school prospect in TCU's 2016 class.

TCU opens the 2019 season on Aug. 31 at home vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff.