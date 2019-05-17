TCU's leading rusher Sewo Olonilua arrested on two felony drug charges

Olonilua rushed for 635 yards last year for the Horned Frogs

TCU running back Sewo Olonilua was arrested Tuesday in Huntsville, Texas, on two felony drug charges, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. He faces charges of possession of a controlled substance weighing more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $4,000 bond, and the Walker County Sheriff's Department has released no further details on the arrest.

TCU issued a statement to the Star-Telegram on Wednesday: "We are aware of the matter and we are looking into it."

Olonilua, a 6-foot-3, 231-pound bruiser from Kingwood, Texas, is expected to be one of the primary offensive weapons in TCU's offense in 2019. As a junior last season, he led the Horned Frogs in rushing with 635 yards and two touchdowns. Olonilua closed out his junior season with a bang, rushing 32 times for 194 yards and one touchdown in the 10-7 Cheez-It Bowl win over California. He had 64 carries for 330 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore in 2017.

A former four-star prospect in the class of 2016, Olonilua was the No. 5 athlete in the country and ranked No. 123 overall. He was the highest-ranked high school prospect in TCU's 2016 class.

TCU opens the 2019 season on Aug. 31 at home vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

