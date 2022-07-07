Tennessee made a huge addition to its 2023 recruiting class Thursday when four-star athlete Cameron Seldon announced his commitment to the Volunteers live on CBS Sports HQ. Seldon chose Tennessee over Maryland and Penn State to give the program its 15th commitment of the class.

Seldon is the fourth top-100 player of Tennessee's class, which is ranked 11th nationally, and he could play any number of positions at the next level. Though receiver is regarded as a likely fit, Seldon does it all for his high school team and could also fit as a defensive back or linebacker at the next level.

At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, the elite speedster played multiple positions on both sides of the ball while also returning kicks as a junior at Northumberland High School in Heathsville, Virginia, last season. He is considered the No. 2 prospect from Virginia in the 2023 class and is ranked as the No. 3 athlete by 247Sports.

Here is the full evaluation of Seldon from 247Sports midlands region recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks:

Strong build with size to be receiver or linebacker. Size is not verified through measurements but in-person evaluation meshes with listed 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. Has strength throughout frame. Has multi-sport profile as basketball player and Class 1A state champ in 100 meters. Holds school record of 10.74 seconds. Dominant high school player at small school on Virginia's northern neck. Explosive in open field with high-level speed to finish plays in open field. Takes snaps at running back, quarterback and receiver on offense. Smooth athlete with ability to churn out YAC. Good ball skills. Gets off line of scrimmage well and quickly gets into route. Comfortable playing in traffic. Has speed to get behind defensive. Demonstrates ability to close on ball in the air. Willing to be physical at the top of routes and in challenging for 50-50 balls. Change of direction, burst and short-area quickness show best when playing edge or blitzing as linebacker. Impacts game in each phase.

Seldon visited Maryland, Tennessee and Penn State in June, and Penn State was regarded as the favorite through much of this week. But the Volunteers closed strong, and coach Josh Heupel will have the chance to mold Seldon into a star as he develops more position-specific technique after playing such a versatile role in high school.