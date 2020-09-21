Racing towards the end zone gets you points. Racing in the streets of Lubbock, Texas, gets you arrested. Texas Tech's top running back SaRodorick Thompson found that out for himself.

According to jail records, Thompson was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday and faces a Class B misdemeanor racing charge. The charge stems from a June 27th incident that also involved Red Raiders wide receiver Caden Trey Leggett. Thompson is accused of fleeing the scene after Leggett was pulled over by police and arrested on the same misdemeanor charge. Leggett was later released on $750 bond, per the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

A police report on the incident said the officer found a map of a predetermined course the two players planned to race. No word on who was winning the race, either.

Texas Tech has not yet issued a statement on Thompson's arrest. The Red Raiders host No. 8 Texas on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Thompson has been Texas Tech's leading running back after one game with 22 carries for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was also the team's top running back a year ago as a freshman with 160 carries for 765 yards and 12 touchdowns.