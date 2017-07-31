UCF kicker ruled ineligible after refusing to agree to terms over YouTube channel

Donald De La Haye has more than 91,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel where he goes by the name "Deestroying," but he won't be destroying any footballs for UCF this fall.

The kicker for UCF has been ruled ineligible after refusing to demonetize his YouTube channel for athletic-related videos.

"Although Donald De La Haye has chosen not to compete any longer as a UCF student-athlete, he could have continued playing football for the university and earn money from non-athletic YouTube videos, based on a waiver the NCAA granted July 14," the NCAA said in a statement.

De La Haye, according to the NCAA, made the decision to quit playing and was ruled ineligible by the school after refusing to separate his account to non-athletic videos in which he could monetize, and athletic-related videos which he could not.

"Contrary to misperceptions, making a YouTube video -- and even making money off of it -- is not a violation of an NCAA rule," the NCAA's statement said. "Further, years ago the membership gave NCAA staff the ability to review situations like these on a case-by-case basis, consistent with previous actions."

De La Haye played in 23 games during his first two seasons with the program, serving as the team's kickoff specialist. He had 48 touchbacks on 106 attempts over that span, and averaged 60.8 yards per kickoff as a sophomore in 2016.

His video entitled "Quit College Sports or Quit YouTube?" had more than 178,000 views as of Monday afternoon.