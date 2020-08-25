Watch Now: Inside College Football: Clemson comes out on top of the AP preseason poll ( 3:18 )

Vanderbilt star linebacker Dimitri Moore was one of four Commodores players to opt-out of the 2020 college football season earlier this month due to COVID-19 concerns. The senior has had a change of heart. Moore announced on Instagram that he has opted back in to the team and will join his teammates as they get ready for the abbreviated season.

"After my grandfather's passing from COVID-19, I made a decision to opt out of the upcoming football season, he wrote. "Since then, I have done more research and had many conversations with doctors and medical personnel. I look forward to returning to the program and playing this season, and I have made this decision on my own. As a team, we are responsible for our actions and hold each other accountable within our environment. I have trust and confidence in Vanderbilt's testing abilities and safety protocols."

Moore's return to coach Derek Mason's squad will give the veteran Commodore defense a big boost. He tallied 99 tackles, six tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks last year. He is expected to be the leader of a defense that returns all 11 starters from last year.

Vanderbilt paused its fall camp last week after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19. The concerns over the coronavirus led to Moore and offensive linemen Cole Clemens, Jonathan Stewart and Bryce Bailey to join kicker Oren Milstein as Commodore players who opted out.

Moore's return marks the first high-profile "opt-in" of the college football offseason. Players around the country have opted out in waves after the novel coronavirus caused a worldwide pandemic that has yet to be contained.

