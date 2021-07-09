Start blasting Metallica's "Enter Sandman." The Virginia Tech Hokies just added one of the top running backs in the country to their 2022 recruiting class as four-star running back Ramon Brown announced his commitment to the Hokies Friday on CBS Sports HQ.

Brown is a 5-foot-11, 202-pound running back from Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia. He's ranked as the No. 19 running back in the 2022 class according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings and the No. 190 player overall.

Brown is the 18th commitment in Virginia Tech's 2022 class, and he's now the highest-rated member of the group. His commitment bumps the Hokies class up to 15th overall in the country. Furthermore, as 247Sports' Evan Watkins wrote, Brown is now the sixth-highest rated running back recruit to ever commit to Virginia Tech.

It's also a big commitment from the perspective that, when the program was at its peak, Virginia Tech dominated in-state recruiting. That's slipped a bit in recent years, though, as the state's top talent has gone somewhere other than Blacksburg too often in the eyes of Hokies fans. Brown's commitment offers hope that trend could begin heading back Tech's direction.

Here's Dohn's scouting report on Brown: