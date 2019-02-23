Washington State coach Mike Leach teaching seminar class on war and football

Sign up early, students

Mike Leach -- the eccentric coach of the Washington State Cougars, card-carrying pirate and superstar of the live microphone -- is coming to a classroom near you. Well, at least if you're a student on the Palouse. The university announced Friday that Leach will teach a course alongside Spokane County Treasurer Mike Baumgartner called "Leadership Lessons in Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategies" this spring in Pullman.

It will center around Leach's experiences as a football coach and Baumgartner's resume that includes eight years as a state senator a U.S. State Department officer in Iraq, and an embedded counter‑narcotics advisor in Afghanistan.

The non-credited class will take place over the course of five weeks from March 27-April 23, and has a limit of 40 students. The final session will be streamed to the public and include a question-and-answer session.

How do you sign up for it? Well it's pretty simple. Prospective students are being asked to answer two questions with a 200-word limit for each. "Can the British strategy in the Malaya insurgency be used today? Is the wishbone a potentially viable offense for the NFL? Why or why not?"

Is there a correlation between war strategy and football? There will be differing opinions on that, I'm sure. But if there's any man who can dig deep into it, it's Leach.

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, analyst for CBS Sports HQ and host for the SiriusXM college... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories