Why LSU running back Nick Brossette is the hardest-working SEC player of Week 1
Brossette rushed for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns in a big Sunday night win for the Tigers
Coming into the 2018 season, LSU was dealing with questions at the running back spot for the first time in a while. After having the luxury of Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice toting the rock on a regular basis the last few seasons, the Tigers needed to find an answer for this year, and they found one on Sunday night in Arlington.
World, meet Nick Brossette.
Brossette had a huge game against Miami on Sunday night, rushing for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. His 50-yard touchdown run up the middle of the Miami defense late in the first quarter was like an announcement to the college football universe ...
LSU's run game will be just fine in the post-Fournette and post-Guice era.
And that's why Brossette is the hardest-working SEC player of Week 1.
