Watch the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games Central Regional: TV, stream schedule, top athletes

Week 2 of the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games Regionals kicks off on Friday, and with it, more of the second of CrossFit's three stages to find the "Fittest on Earth" will be underway.

Deemed one of the fastest growing sports in America thanks to its worldwide use of high-intensity exercises and real-world obstacles to identify Earth's fittest workout warriors, CrossFit's 2018 competition has been running since February. Those with the best scores from each of 18 global regions have since advanced to Regionals, the last stage of workouts before August's championships at the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games.

Here's everything you need to know about the Central Regional:

Where is it?

The Central competition will take place at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

When is it?

The Central competition starts on Friday, May 25, and runs until Sunday, May 27.

How to watch

The CrossFit Regionals will be available to stream on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku, and the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android.

Who is competing?

Here are some of the top names to watch at the Central Regional:

A post shared by Mathew Fraser (@mathewfras) on Mar 13, 2018 at 12:56pm PDT