site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: aj-ramos-cut-loose-by-cubs | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
AJ Ramos: Cut loose by Cubs
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ramos was released by the Cubs on Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Ramos had been working at the alternate training site, but obviously didn't show enough of his old self to warrant consideration for a promotion.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read