Paulino had his contract bought out by Houston on Monday, and he's expected to report to Triple-A Round Rock, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Paulino had been playing in the Atlantic League for the Sugar Land Skeeters before the Astros picked him up. He'll likely serve as organizational depth at Triple-A, though he could be an option for a spot start if needed. Paulino last appeared in the big leagues back in 2014, when he accrued an 11.29 ERA with a 14:12 K:BB over 18.1 innings (four starts).