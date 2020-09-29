site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Joe Biagini: Loses 40-man spot
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 29, 2020
at
1:19 pm ET 1 min read
The
Astros designated Biagini for assignment Tuesday.
The transaction clears a spot on the Astros' 40-man roster and postseason roster for outfielder Chas McCormick. Biagini was roughed up in his four appearances out of the Houston bullpen during the regular season, giving up 10 runs on 10 hits and four walks in 4.1 innings.
