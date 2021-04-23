Anderson left his Friday start against the Cubs with right knee discomfort, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Anderson faced just four batters, retiring only one, before leaving the game. The severity of his injury and his expected return date are not yet clear. Josh Lindblom replaced him in Friday's contest and could be in line to step into the rotation should Anderson require a trip to the injured list.
More News
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Records quality start•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Cruises to easy win•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Hit hard in Monday's loss•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Sews up rotation spot•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Set to start Saturday•
-
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Slight delay for COVID testing•