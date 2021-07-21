Anderson did not factor into the decision during Tuesday's loss to the Royals. He allowed two runs on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out three across five innings.
Anderson turned in a decent outing, but unfortunately his teammates failed to provide enough run support to surpass Kansas City. The left-hander allowed the first run to score on a sacrifice fly to Andrew Benintendi in the first. His second run came via a solo homer off the bat of Jorge Soler in the fourth. Anderson, making his second start following a two-week stint on the injured list due to a bone bruise in his right knee, has compiled a 4.26 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 14 outings.
