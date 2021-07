The Cardinals have selected Graceffo with the 151st overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A right-hander out of Villanova, Graceffo showcased a fastball that sits around 95 mph with solid sinking action. He mixes in adequate breaking stuff and has a changeup that works well off his heater. His workhorse mentality should help him remain as a starter as he begins his professional career.