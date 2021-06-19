LeBlanc fired three scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and a walk while recording two strikeouts in a loss to Atlanta on Friday.

The veteran left-hander has been put right to work by manager Mike Shildt, with LeBlanc already having logged an appearance in each of the first two games since his arrival Thursday. LeBlanc likely figures in for plenty of middle/long-relief assignments the likes of which he carried out Friday, the type of work that might net him an occasional decision or hold but which will likely result in limited fantasy utility.