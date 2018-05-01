Cubs' Jon Lester: Gets no-decision against Rockies
Lester got a no-decision against the Rockies on Monday, giving up two runs (none earned) on five hits over 5.2 innings, striking out five and walking three in the Cubs' 3-2 victory.
Lester was able to lower his ERA to 2.73 through 33 innings with this performance and opponents are hitting just .222 off him so far this season, and while he hasn't been racking up strikeouts at an especially prolific rate, those are still both positive signs as he looks to rebound off a 2017 campaign that saw him put up a 4.33 ERA that wasn't up to the usual standards he's established in his career. He'll take the mound next in a road matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday.
More News
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...