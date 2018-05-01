Cubs' Jon Lester: Gets no-decision against Rockies

Lester got a no-decision against the Rockies on Monday, giving up two runs (none earned) on five hits over 5.2 innings, striking out five and walking three in the Cubs' 3-2 victory.

Lester was able to lower his ERA to 2.73 through 33 innings with this performance and opponents are hitting just .222 off him so far this season, and while he hasn't been racking up strikeouts at an especially prolific rate, those are still both positive signs as he looks to rebound off a 2017 campaign that saw him put up a 4.33 ERA that wasn't up to the usual standards he's established in his career. He'll take the mound next in a road matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday.