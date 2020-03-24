Ryan is a virtual lock to be a part of the Cubs' bullpen whenever the 2020 season is able to begin, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Ryan signed a one-year, $975,000 deal with the Cubs in January, and the lefty's bullpen job seems pretty secure. He turned in a solid 3.54 ERA in 2019 and should serve as a key reliever in Chicago in 2020.