Cubs' Kyle Ryan: Locked into bullpen role
Ryan is a virtual lock to be a part of the Cubs' bullpen whenever the 2020 season is able to begin, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Ryan signed a one-year, $975,000 deal with the Cubs in January, and the lefty's bullpen job seems pretty secure. He turned in a solid 3.54 ERA in 2019 and should serve as a key reliever in Chicago in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Reaction: Five to replace Thor
Noah Syndergaard becomes the latest big-name pitcher to face Tommy John surgery. Here are some...
-
48 amazing baseball stats
Yordan Alvarez did what? Mitch Garver was how good? Matthew Boyd's home run rate was how unprecedented?...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball auction values
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Castro
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Ahmed
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.