Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Resting until after break
Dyson's groin injury is not a structural one, but the Diamondbacks will nevertheless keep him off his feet until after the All-Star break, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Dyson's injury is reportedly related to the breakup of scar tissue from his 2017 hernia surgery. He'll likely miss at least a couple more weeks, as he'll still have to build back up to game shape once he resumes baseball activities after the break.
