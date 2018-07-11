Dyson's groin injury is not a structural one, but the Diamondbacks will nevertheless keep him off his feet until after the All-Star break, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Dyson's injury is reportedly related to the breakup of scar tissue from his 2017 hernia surgery. He'll likely miss at least a couple more weeks, as he'll still have to build back up to game shape once he resumes baseball activities after the break.