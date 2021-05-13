It's a great time to be a Mariners fan as Jarred Kelenic will have company when he makes his debut on Thursday in the form of starting pitcher Logan Gilbert! Hopefully this is a sign of things to come across baseball as we await the likes of Wander Franco, Alek Manoah and Heliot Ramos to get their chance. You can read more about Gilbert below but basically, go add him!

We finally had a (mostly) rough day for starting pitchers as Blake Snell continued to struggle and we received some bad news on Zac Gallen and Mike Soroka. A few of the bright spots came from the New York teams as Gerrit Cole solidified himself as the SP1 in Fantasy and Taijuan Walker continued his strong start to the season. Let's stick with Walker. The ERA is down to 2.20 with a 3.94 xFIP and a 3.93 xERA. As great as he's been, he's only allowed one home run to this point. That's not going to remain as the weather heats up across baseball. Walker is one of those obvious sell-high candidates where he's statistically likely to regress. If you can turn him into a buy-low hitter with a proven track record, make it happen!

Go add Gilbert now if you haven't already

Mariners SP Logan Gilbert will be promoted on Thursday. In case you missed our emergency podcast, let's take another look at the top pitching prospect for Seattle who will be coming up on the same day as Jarred Kelenic. We all agree he's a must-add player and a priority pickup in FAAB leagues. Chris has moved him into his top 60 SPs already and sees him as someone who can move up the rankings very, very quickly.

And while he may not have top-end ace stuff, he's 6-foot-6 with really good command of all four pitches. Chris mentioned that this profile reminds him a bit of Aaron Nola when he came up. The suggestion is to go as high as 20% of your budget in a 12-team league and 25% of your budget in a 15-team league.

Panic time on Snell?

You never want to judge a pitcher too hard for not having his best stuff at Coors Field, but when it happened to Padres SP Blake Snell on Wednesday, after an OK at best start to his season, it might be time to hit that panic button. Scott broke down Snell's outlook in his struggling pitchers column, and using the stoplight analogy he determined his concern level to be red. On Wednesday, Snell lasted just four innings and allowed two earned runs while walking three batters.

Command continues to be a major issue for Snell, who threw one wild pitch and at one point walked the pitcher while needing 84 pitches to get through four. On the bright side, he racked up seven strikeouts in just four innings.

Snell has struggled all season, and he's not showing signs of improvement. Chris hasn't moved him down his rankings, but the inefficiency in his game is glaring. He has at least two walks in every start he's made this season and 12 walks over his last three starts.

It has now been 28 straight starts since Snell has failed to eclipse six innings pitched. It feels like he's riding that one Cy Young season and we keep drafting him in the middle rounds because of it. I've made the decision to move him down my rankings. We know that when he's on, he's on (see: the postseason), but right now he's nowhere close to being on.

More news and notes

Players showing signs of life

You might want to try and swing a trade for these players soon as they are starting to heat up after disappointing managers until recently:

Mets 1B/OF Dominic Smith collected three hits including a double with two RBI on Wednesday. He is now batting .364 over his last seven games.

collected three hits including a double with two RBI on Wednesday. He is now batting .364 over his last seven games. Reds 2B/3B Mike Moustakas heard us yesterday on the show! On Wednesday, he had two hits, including his fourth home run, and added two walks.

heard us yesterday on the show! On Wednesday, he had two hits, including his fourth home run, and added two walks. Reds 3B/SS Eugenio Suarez now has five hits including a homer and four RBI over his last three games. His strikeout rate is down to a much more manageable 27% in May.

now has five hits including a homer and four RBI over his last three games. His strikeout rate is down to a much more manageable 27% in May. Astros OF Kyle Tucker has racked up six hits with three home runs over his last four games.

