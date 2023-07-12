The first scoring period after the All-Star break, which begins on a Friday rather than a Monday as usual, typically goes one of two ways. It's either shortened to three days or extended to 10 days.

The CBS default is the former (three days), and so most of my sleeper recommendations are for that scenario. But enough leagues opt for the latter (10 days) that I'll offer a few recommendations for it as well.

As always, my selection is limited to players rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Sleeper hitters for short Week 16 (July 14-16) Jarren Duran CF BOS Boston • #16 • Age: 26 Matchups @CHC3 Rostered 65% Duran reasserted his place in the Red Sox outfield, and even at the top of their lineup, with a 14-for-23 (.609) performance heading into the break. He'll go up against some of the Cubs' more hittable pitchers coming out of it. Bryan De La Cruz LF MIA Miami • #14 • Age: 26 Matchups @BAL3 Rostered 72% De La Cruz ended a strong first half with a four-hit game and will face a couple of volatile pitchers (Dean Kremer and Kyle Gibson) in a three-game series against the Orioles to open the second half. Ha-seong Kim 2B SD San Diego • #7 • Age: 27 Matchups @PHI4 Rostered 75% A doubleheader gives the Padres four games rather than three coming out of the break, and other than Zack Wheeler, their matchups in the Phillies series aren't so tough. Meanwhile, Kim has been plenty productive of late, batting .333 (26 for 78) with five homers and five steals in his past 22 games. Harrison Bader CF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #22 • Age: 29 Matchups @COL3 Rostered 65% You'll want to start all of your Yankees for their three-game series at Coors Field to open the second half. Among those available enough to qualify as a sleeper hitter for Week 16, Bader is the most promising. Jeimer Candelario 3B WAS Washington • #9 • Age: 29 Matchups @STL3 Rostered 65% The Cardinals rotation has been combustible all year, which gives the Nationals lineup an opportunity to begin the second half right. Candelario ended the first half right, hitting safely in 20 of his final 22 games for a .310 (26 for 84) batting average, five homers, four steals and a .983 OPS. Elias Diaz C COL Colorado • #35 • Age: 32 Matchups NYY3 Matchups 77% The MVP of the All-Star Game punched his ticket there mostly because of his performance at home, where he's batting .321 with a .903 OPS. That's where the Rockies will be to begin the second half. Luke Raley 1B TB Tampa Bay • #55 • Age: 28 Matchups @KC3 Rostered 56% Raley was quiet to end the first half but should come out of the break piping hot with three Royals righties on tap. He of course only plays against righties, and these three are particularly mashable. Garrett Cooper 1B MIA Miami • #26 • Age: 32 Matchups @BAL3 Rostered 22% Cooper was a successful sleeper pick in Week 15, batting .370 (10 for 27) with two homers, so I'm going to ride that hot hand right into Week 16, with the Marlins facing an Orioles rotation that's far from overpowering. C.J. Abrams SS WAS Washington • #5 • Age: 22 Matchups @STL3 Rostered 40% At long last, Abrams finally began to make use of his considerable speed just before the break, stealing five bases in four games. A string of multi-hit games helps, and he'll hopefully keep that momentum going against a shaky Cardinals staff to open the second half. Dane Myers RF MIA Miami • Age: 27 Matchups @BAL3 Rostered 6% The converted pitcher is an understandable late bloomer at age 27 and seems to have secured the center field job for now after a ridiculous showing at Triple-A Jacksonville. And with only a 6 percent roster rate, Myers is streamable even in the deepest of leagues for his three-game series at the Orioles.

Best hitter matchups for short Week 16

1. Yankees @COL3

2. Padres @PHI4

3. Rays @KC3

4. Brewers @CIN3

5. Twins @OAK3

Worst hitter matchups for short Week 16

1. Tigers @SEA3

2. Royals TB3

3. Dodgers @NYM3

4. Braves CHW3

5. Orioles MIA3

Sleeper hitters for long Week 16 (July 14-23) Jake Fraley RF CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 28 Matchups MIL3, SF4, ARI3 Rostered 74% Fraley contributes both power and speed and has seen his RBI total elevated by batting in the heart of the Reds lineup. Of course, that doesn't happen against left-handers, but the Reds are scheduled to face only two of those in their 10 games. TJ Friedl CF CIN Cincinnati • #29 • Age: 27 Matchups MIL3, SF4, ARI3 Rostered 79% With a batting average over .300 and speed to spare, Friedl has emerged as a full-time player for the Reds, even batting leadoff against righties. The team's matchups this week are mostly favorable thanks to four games against the Giants' pitching staff and three games against the Diamondbacks'. Jarren Duran CF BOS Boston • #16 • Age: 26 Matchups @CHC3, @OAK3, NYM3 Rostered 65% The Red Sox's matchups over the extended scoring period start out strong with three games against the back of the Cubs rotation and only get better with three games at the Athletics. Duran entered the break as arguably the hottest hitter in baseball and is likely to bat leadoff most days. Bryan De La Cruz LF MIA Miami • #14 • Age: 26 Matchups @BAL3, @STL3, COL3 Rostered 72% Those Orioles matchups that earned De La Cruz a nod for the short scoring period are actually the toughest he'll face over the longer scoring period. They only get better at St. Louis and vs. Colorado. Seiya Suzuki RF CHC Chi. Cubs • #27 • Age: 28 Matchups BOS3, WAS3, STL4 Rostered 59% One of the biggest underachievers of the first half, Suzuki rolled into the break with a modest six-game hitting streak and has pretty good matchups this week, particularly once he gets past the Red Sox series. Best of all, five of the 10 pitchers on tap throw left-handed, and he's batting .319 against lefties this year.

Best hitter matchups for long Week 16

1. Yankees @COL3, @LAA3, KC3

2. Astros @LAA3, @COL2, @OAK4

3. Giants @PIT3, @CIN4, @WAS3

4. Rays @KC3, @TEX3, BAL4

5. Cardinals WAS3, MIA3, @CHC4

Worst hitter matchups for long Week 16

1. Blue Jays ARI3, SD3, @SEA3

2. White Sox @ATL3, @NYM3, @MIN3

3. Orioles MIA3, LAD3, @TB4

4. Mariners DET3, MIN4, TOR3

5. Royals TB3, DET4, @NYY3