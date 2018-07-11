Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Playing through elbow injury

Manager Mickey Callaway indicated Tuesday that Cabrera has been dealing with a hyperextended left elbow for a couple of weeks, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Cabrera exited Tuesday's game against the Phillies after aggravating the injury, but is apparently expected to be ready to go for Wednesday's series finale. It appears the Mets may try to limit the switch hitter's at-bats against left-handed pitching, as the injury presents more of an issue when Cabrera is hitting from the right side, according to Callaway. The team doesn't seem overly concerned at this point, but it still seems to be a situation worth monitoring as Cabrera is in the midst of a .280/.326/.485 season.