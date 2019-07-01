The Indians traded Wojciechowski to the Orioles on Monday in exchange for for cash considerations, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports. The Orioles will assign Wojciechowski to Triple-A Norfolk.

The right-hander will be making his second stint in the Baltimore organization after having previously made 19 appearances for Norfolk last summer. After agreeing to a minor-league deal with Cleveland during spring training, Wojciechowski had been a staple in the Triple-A Columbus rotation all season, posting a 3.61 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 15 starts. While those strong numbers failed to earn him a promotion to the big leagues with Cleveland, Wojciechowski should have an easier time earning a callup to Baltimore, whose starters have posted an MLB-worst 5.50 ERA this season.