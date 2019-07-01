Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Dealt to Baltimore
The Indians traded Wojciechowski to the Orioles on Monday in exchange for for cash considerations, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports. The Orioles will assign Wojciechowski to Triple-A Norfolk.
The right-hander will be making his second stint in the Baltimore organization after having previously made 19 appearances for Norfolk last summer. After agreeing to a minor-league deal with Cleveland during spring training, Wojciechowski had been a staple in the Triple-A Columbus rotation all season, posting a 3.61 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 15 starts. While those strong numbers failed to earn him a promotion to the big leagues with Cleveland, Wojciechowski should have an easier time earning a callup to Baltimore, whose starters have posted an MLB-worst 5.50 ERA this season.
