Padres' Breyvic Valera: Doubtful to make big-league roster
Valera is on the outside looking in for a spot on the Opening Day roster, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The Padres claimed Valera off waivers in mid-February but limited him to 11 Cactus League at-bats. The sparse spring playing time and unimpressive results -- he collected only one hit -- leave Valera with a distant chance of breaking camp with San Diego in spite of his versatility in the field. The 28-year-old is likely destined to open the season with Triple-A El Paso.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Reaction: Five to replace Thor
Noah Syndergaard becomes the latest big-name pitcher to face Tommy John surgery. Here are some...
-
48 amazing baseball stats
Yordan Alvarez did what? Mitch Garver was how good? Matthew Boyd's home run rate was how unprecedented?...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball auction values
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Castro
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Ahmed
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.