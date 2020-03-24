Valera is on the outside looking in for a spot on the Opening Day roster, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres claimed Valera off waivers in mid-February but limited him to 11 Cactus League at-bats. The sparse spring playing time and unimpressive results -- he collected only one hit -- leave Valera with a distant chance of breaking camp with San Diego in spite of his versatility in the field. The 28-year-old is likely destined to open the season with Triple-A El Paso.