Workman allowed one hit and one walk while recording one strikeout during a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Saturday against Atlanta.

It was hardly an proficient performance as he delivered only nine of his 19 pitches for strikes, but the right-hander was able to keep the Braves off the board all the same. Workman has now made five appearances since being acquired by the Phillies Aug. 21, and he's converted three of four save chances with two runs allowed on 10 hits with six strikeouts and four walks over 5.1 innings. Overall this season he has a 4.09 ERA and 2.18 WHIP over 12 outings between Boston and Philadelphia.