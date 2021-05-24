General manager Ben Cherington mentioned Ponce as a possible replacement starter for the injured Trevor Cahill, 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports.
Speaking during his Sunday radio show, Cherington said that Ponce did a nice job for the team last year. "His last outing was sharp and his velo's back," Cherington said. "He's another guy we see as part of that starting pitching depth." Ponce is already listed on the team's 40-man roster. He allowed two runs in four innings in his last Triple-A start on May 19. Miguel Yajure is also a candidate to start Tuesday at home against the Cubs.