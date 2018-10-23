Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Removed from roster for World Series
Workman will not be on Boston's roster for the World Series, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Workman appeared in three games in the playoffs, facing 13 batters and retiring just three of them while allowing five runs. He'll be replaced by Drew Pomeranz as the Red Sox add one more lefty to the bullpen.
