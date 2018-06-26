Rockies' Mitchell Kilkenny: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Kilkenny underwent a physical last week that revealed a need for Tommy John surgery on his right (throwing) elbow, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old underwent the procedure Monday after signing a contract with the Rockies that contains a $550,000 signing bonus.
Kilkenny's need for surgery allowed the Rockies to ink him for $200,000 less than the recommend slot value, but it comes at the price of the second-round pick's professional career not beginning in earnest until 2020. Sturdily built at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Kilkenny possesses the frame of a power pitcher, but his fastball typically sat in the low 90s this past spring at Texas A&M. Now coming off a major elbow surgery, Kilkenny's lack of premium velocity looks to be an even greater concern.
