Twins' Ervin Santana: Named as wild-card game starter

Santana will take the mound for Tuesday's wild-card game against the Yankees or the Red Sox, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

This should come as no surprise, as Santana has been Minnesota's ace throughout the season, tossing 206.1 innings over the course of 32 starts in 2017, prior to Thursday's outing against the Indians. During that time, he's accumulated a 3.36 ERA and 1.13 WHIP while recording five complete games and three shutouts. The right-hander just faced the Yankees, who he will likely face Tuesday, giving up two earned runs off seven hits and one walk while striking out three in 5.2 innings. He will de deployed on normal rest following Thursday's start, and would only be available to start one game in the ALDS, were the Twins to advance.