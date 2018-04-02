Yankees' Ben Heller: Placed on disabled list
Heller was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow bone spur Monday.
The disabled list assignment is retroactive to March 27, meaning that Heller could return as soon as Friday, though there haven't been any indications how long he'll need to recover. The 26-year-old had been set to open the year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, so it's likely he ends up there once he's able to return from the disabled list.
