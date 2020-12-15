Tiering is one of the most popular ways to prepare for a Fantasy basketball draft. Within each position group, separating players into tiers is an effective means of projecting general value and keeping organized during your draft. If you're in a position where you need to make a quick decision, consulting a set of tiers can help settle the debate between two players who are relatively close in value.

Entering the 2020-21 season, the NBA's talent pool is incredibly deep, so going into your drafts with a plan is more imperative than ever. Here are our power forward tiers, which can serve as a general guide for those playing in standard leagues.

Tiers: Point Guard | Shooting Guard | Small Forward | Power Forward | Center

Tiers assume eight-category settings. Each player only appears in one set of tiers. Players are assigned to the position at which they're likely to play the most.

Power forward

Tier 1

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

During his first season in Los Angeles playing alongside LeBron James, Davis continued his two-way dominance and was the second-ranked fantasy player in eight-category leagues behind only James Harden. Davis also had one of his healthiest seasons, missing only nine combined games during the regular season and playoffs. Injuries should still be a concern for fantasy managers interested in drafting Davis, but his upside remains high enough to be selected within the first few picks of most fantasy leagues.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Antetokounmpo is coming off his second consecutive MVP award, and he was also voted Defensive Player of the Year. He became just the fifth player in NBA history to win both awards. Despite the ridiculous counting stats, Antetokounmpo ranked just 13th in eight-category fantasy leagues on a per-game basis due to his poor free-throw shooting (63.3 percent). The woes from the charity stripe will ultimately cap his fantasy value -- except in points leagues -- unless he finds a way to improve.

Tier 2

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Due to a torn Achilles, the former MVP didn't see the court in 2019-20. Expectations should be tempered given the severity of the injury, but at the same time, a somewhat-diminished version of Durant would still be one of the best players in the league. It's tough to gauge where Durant should be drafted considering the injury and the fact he's been a top-10 player since his second year in the league. Conservative fantasy managers may shy away, while those on the aggressive side could still draft him in the late first round.

Tier 3

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

Fantasy managers who drafted Collins in 2019-20 were burned by his early-season, 25-game suspension. However, his per-game stats were still excellent, ranking him 12th in eight-category leagues. Collins' role may shift heading into 2020-21, however, as Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari are now with Atlanta. An increase in threes can be expected, but a possible decrease in scoring and rebounding could be in store with the Hawks building a bigger, more-talented roster.

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Siakam built on his Most Improved Player-winning campaign in 2018-19, upping his stats again and making the All-NBA Second Team. Siakam's role is secure heading into 2020-21, and there's an opportunity for it to increase as well with both Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol signing elsewhere, not to mention general improvement from Siakam.

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Sabonis was named an All-Star for the first time in 2019-20, improving on essentially all of his stats from the year prior. While questions swirl about his fit with Myles Turner and Victor Oladipo's desire to remain with the franchise, Sabonis' role should be extremely safe heading into 2020-21. And at just 24 years old, Sabonis might be able to take some strides in his game, especially in three-point shooting and defense.

Tier 4

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Expectations were high for Green in 2019-20 with Kevin Durant leaving Golden State and Klay Thompson unavailable due to a torn ACL. However, Green's production and availability both moved in the wrong direction, leading to his worst per-game fantasy ranking since his second season in the league. Heading into 2020-21, expectations for Green should be back on the rise. While Thompson will be out again due to a torn Achilles, Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins are healthy, plus the team added Kelly Oubre via trade and James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick. With more to play for, Green may be able to have a bounce-back season.

Christian Wood, Houston Rockets

With the Pistons, Wood took on an expanded role late in the year, starting 11 of his final games while averaging 22.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks. This offseason, Wood signed with the Rockets, where it seems likely that he'll start, and it wouldn't be surprising if he saw 30-plus minutes per game. He has the upside to be one of the better centers in fantasy.

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers

A durable player and an efficient shooter from both the field and the free-throw line, Harris should remain a staple of Philadelphia's offensive attack in 2020-21. Fantasy players can feel free to scoop him up as a reliable, high-floor option in this year's drafts after he averaged 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 threes last season.

Jaren Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies

For the second year in a row, Jackson struggled to stay on the court, as injuries caused him to miss 17 games in his sophomore season. When he was healthy, however, his numbers showed an improvement from his rookie campaign. Jackson went for 17.4 points, 4.6 boards, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 assists -- all career highs. Notably, he will not be ready for the start of the upcoming season due to recovery from a torn meniscus.

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies

Clarke had a strong rookie campaign, averaging 12.1 points on 62/36/76 shooting, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 combined steals-plus-blocks in just 22.4 minutes. With Jackson recovering from his torn meniscus, Clarke should start at power forward until he returns. Given the upside Clarke showed as a rookie, he has strong potential as a fantasy sleeper and could get off to a hot start.

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

Love missed just nine games in the shortened 2019-20 season -- a meaningful improvement after appearing in 60 or fewer games the previous three years. He averaged 17.6 points, 9.8 boards, 3.2 assists and 2.6 triples. With those numbers, Love should remain a clear early- to mid-round fantasy selection in upcoming drafts, though he carries risk due to injury potential.

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

It was an injury-riddled season for the veteran, as he missed 18 games after proving quite durable over the course of his career. He produced three-year lows in points (18.9) and rebounds (7.4), though he made up for it with a career-high 1.6 blocks. Aldridge is reportedly recovering well from shoulder surgery and should be close to full strength when the new season tips off. If that's the case, he'll likely slot back in as the 1B to DeMar DeRozan's 1A in the San Antonio offense.

Davis Bertans, Washington Wizards

Bertans had a breakout campaign with the Wizards last season. He started and was entrusted to launch at will from beyond the arc, averaging 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 3-pointers (42.4 percent) and 1.7 assists. The 28-year-old should occupy an extremely similar role this season, though could find even more open jumpers given that new point guard Russell Westbrook should be a great source of drive-and-kick offense.

Tier 5

Lauri Markkanen, Chicago Bulls

Markkanen disappointingly saw a dropoff in production during his third season in the league, posting career lows in points (14.7), rebounds (6.3) and field goal percentage (42.5). To add to that, injuries have slowed his progress, as he's missed time in each season thus far. The 23-year-old will be looking for a bounce-back under new coach Billy Donovan, who will likely want to fully utilize the 7-footer's diverse offensive talents.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

As impressive as Williamson's rookie campaign was, it didn't quite translate to fantasy. On a per-game basis, Williamson ranked just 91st, making strong contributions in points (22.5) and field-goal percentage (58.3), but failing to stand out elsewhere. He was especially harmful in free-throw percentage, taking 7.4 attempts per game but making just 64.0 percent. That said, if Williamson can make marginal improvements across the board while also playing minutes closer to the mid-30s, he should be able to boost his fantasy stock significantly, despite obvious flaws in his game.

Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons

Griffin's biggest problem at this stage in his career is health, having suited up for 67 or fewer games in five of the last six seasons. When Griffin was available for most of 2018-19, he posted one of the better campaigns of his career, averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 boards and 5.4 assists. He's a high-risk, high-reward target at this point.

Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons

Grant occupied a sixth-man role with the Nuggets last season, showing flashes at points, especially late in the season and in the bubble. Heading into 2020-21, he should take on a much bigger role with the Pistons. However, Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose remain on the roster, so Grant won't have the offensive to himself quite yet.

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Randle's first season in New York went reasonably well, and he ranked 85th in fantasy on a per-game basis. Randle should once again be expected to serve as a focal point on the offensive end, as second-year R.J. Barrett still has some room to grow before taking control of the offense.

Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic

Gordon took a step back last season, ranking 117th in fantasy on a per-game basis after being inside the top 80 during the two prior seasons. However, he caught fire during his final 15 appearances, averaging 16.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.2 threes and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks. Optimistic fantasy managers could hope for Gordon achieving similar numbers this season, and he makes for a decent late-round flier.

Tier 6

Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Lakers Danilo Gallinari, Atlanta Hawks PJ Washington, Charlotte Hornets Marvin Bagley, Sacramento Kings Dario Saric, Phoenix Suns Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings Rudy Gay, San Antonio Spurs Marcus Morris, Los Angeles Clippers Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns

