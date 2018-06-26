Celtics' Demitrius Conger: Joins Boston's summer league squad

Conger will play for the Celtics in summer league.

Conger spent four years at St. Bonaventure from the 2009-10 season through the 2012-13 season. During his senior campaign, he was the only Atlantic 10 player to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists. Since then, he's been overseas. This past year, he turned in an All-Star year for the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian National Basketball League. Conger also finished second in NBL Most Valuable Player voting on the back of 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per tilt while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from deep. Now 28 years old, he'll look to make an impact in the NBA.