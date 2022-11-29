The 2022-23 season is about a quarter of the way through, and teams are struggling with injuries around the 20-game mark. Fantasy managers are finding themselves searching the waiver wire for worthwhile additions more frequently early in Week 7, and there are still some serviceable options up for grabs. Do you need to stash some warm bodies to get by while your studs recover?

Here are five Week 7 waiver-wire targets with rostership at 50 percent or less in CBS leagues:

Caleb Martin, F, MIA (49% rostered)

Martin thrived during Jimmy Butler's absence over the last week and a half or so. He's scored at least 20 points in three straight contests, and Butler is unlikely to return to action for Wednesday's matchup against the Boston Celtics. The Miami Heat are fairly thin on the wing, but Martin provides scoring, rebounding, and defensive peripherals while averaging nearly 30 minutes per contest on the season. Few Week 7 streamers can match his potential, so try to pick him up if you're dealing with mid-week injuries.

Dorian Finney-Smith, F, DAL (35% rostered)



Finney-Smith has had a down year offensively but has put together a solid stretch over his past three games. The Dallas Mavericks swingman has reached double-digits in points in three consecutive games for the first time this season while chipping in with 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 steals. He won't put up big-time numbers with Doncic running the show, but no widely available player will get as many minutes as him. Fantasy managers don't have to fear DFS losing his spot in the rotation anytime soon.

Torrey Craig, F, PHO (24% rostered)



Craig stepped into the Phoenix Suns' starting lineup as a Cameron Johnson replacement and has done a solid job. The undersized power forward's averages of 8.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists as a starter this season are nothing to scoff at. Craig's scored at least 10 points in six of his 12 starts. Jock Landale, Ish Wainwright, and Dario Saric are hardly getting spot minutes right now, so deep league Fantasy managers who need a player with a consistent workload should give Craig a look.

Terance Mann, F, LAC (14% rostered)



The Los Angeles Clippers' one-two punch is already in bad shape. Kawhi Leonard is out indefinitely, and Paul George is set to miss at least the upcoming two-game road trip in Week 7. Mann has stepped it up while Reggie Jackson and other guards have fallen short. Mann has tallied 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists over his past three games with no George or Luke Kennard. He recorded 33.8 minutes per contest in those outings and should be a strong streaming option against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz.

Kyle Anderson, F, MIN (11% rostered)

Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a calf strain on Monday, and that news could have major Fantasy implications. Fantasy managers are sure to scramble for Anderson or Naz Reid if they need depth, but Anderson seems like the better option. The Minnesota Timberwolves seem more likely to move Jaden McDaniels to the four than to deploy Reid as a starter, and Anderson's already shown some promise with the first unit. Anderson has tallied 12.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.5 rebounds through two starts this season. He also notched 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game in 11 starts with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021-22.







