Dotson will sign a three-year contract with the Knicks, Michael Scotto of the Associated Press reports.

The deal reportedly includes guarantees for the first two years, so it seems highly likely that Dotson will be on the regular-season roster following training camp. Dotson, widely considered a three-and-D prospect, had a standout performance during the Orlando Summer League with averages of 12.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 5.0 three-pointers per contest. He'll provide emergency depth as another shooter off the bench on the wing, although Dotson could earn a more prominent role in the rotation as the season progresses.