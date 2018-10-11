Kanter will sit out Friday's preseason finale against the Nets for rest purposes, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

This will be a second consecutive game on the sidelines for Kanter, though he's fully expected to be in the starting five when the regular season begins next week. His absence should allow coach David Fizdale a long look at some of the younger prospects on the roster, which is why Mitchell Robinson will be getting the start at center Friday. Either way, Kanter is in no danger of missing meaningful games, so fantasy owners can continue to draft Kanter with confidence.