Knicks' Enes Kanter: Will be rested again Friday
Kanter will sit out Friday's preseason finale against the Nets for rest purposes, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
This will be a second consecutive game on the sidelines for Kanter, though he's fully expected to be in the starting five when the regular season begins next week. His absence should allow coach David Fizdale a long look at some of the younger prospects on the roster, which is why Mitchell Robinson will be getting the start at center Friday. Either way, Kanter is in no danger of missing meaningful games, so fantasy owners can continue to draft Kanter with confidence.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Out for rest Monday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Another big double-double in preseason win•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Massive preseason performance against Nets•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Will opt into final year of contract•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Expected to opt out of contract•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Officially ruled out for finale•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.