Lamb agreed Monday with the Pistons on an Exhibit 10 contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Pistons will mark the first stop in the professional ranks for Lamb, who was a two-time America East Conference Player of the Year during his career at Vermont. The 6-foot-6 forward is unlikely to make the Pistons' 15-man roster to begin the season, but he should have a spot waiting for him with the Grand Rapids Drive, Detroit's G League affiliate.